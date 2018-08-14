Indians' Trevor Bauer: Hits DL with stress fracture

Bauer was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a small stress fracture in his right fibula, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Bauer was struck in the ankle during his last start Saturday but hoped to make his next start. An MRI revealed a small fracture Tuesday, which alters that plan. His timeline is not yet clear. Adam Plutko is expected to take his place in the rotation.

