Indians' Trevor Bauer: Hurls seven no-hit innings

Bauer (1-0) picked up his first win of the season and allowed six walks while striking out eight over seven scoreless innings Thursday against the Blue Jays.

Bauer hadn't allowed a hit across seven frames, although he was removed from the contest due to a high pitch count. He tossed 75 of 117 pitches for strikes in a 4-1 victory. The 28-year-old right-hander has been a force on the mound to begin the 2019 campaign and owns a 0.64 ERA with 17 punchouts over his first two starts (14 innings).