Indians' Trevor Bauer: Issues four walks in loss

Bauer (4-3) took the loss against the Athletics on Tuesday by allowing four runs on four hits across six innings. He struck out five and walked four.

Bauer struggled with his command for the second straight start as he needed a season-high 123 pitches to work through six frames. The right-hander has given up 11 runs -- including three homers -- and has an 8:8 K:BB in those two outings. The 28-year-old will look to turn things around Sunday versus Tampa Bay.