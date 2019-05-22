Indians' Trevor Bauer: Issues four walks in loss
Bauer (4-3) took the loss against the Athletics on Tuesday by allowing four runs on four hits across six innings. He struck out five and walked four.
Bauer struggled with his command for the second straight start as he needed a season-high 123 pitches to work through six frames. The right-hander has given up 11 runs -- including three homers -- and has an 8:8 K:BB in those two outings. The 28-year-old will look to turn things around Sunday versus Tampa Bay.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, 2019 sims
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Pitching regression candidates
Heath Cummings highlights seven pitchers headed for regression.
-
Scott White's 'Do Not Drop' list
Want to know who to add? We've got you covered several times over. Who to drop, though, is...
-
Re-drafting the first two rounds
Wonder how drastically player values have changed at the highest end of the player pool? Scott...
-
Waivers and Monday's Winners/Losers
Heath Cummings says a couple of young Braves look like stars and discusses Monday's winners...
-
ACES: Who has the best stuff in 2019?
Who has the stuff to make a leap? And whose hot starts are for real? The ACES metric provides...