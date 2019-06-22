Indians' Trevor Bauer: Knocked around by Detroit

Bauer surrendered five runs on 10 hits and a walk while striking out five over four innings in a no-decision Friday against the Tigers.

Bauer was dominant against the Tigers in his last start, blanking them through nine innings, but he was unable to find the same success Friday night. He allowed one run in the second inning, one in the third, one in the fourth and two in the fifth prior to being removed. Despite this, Bauer managed to wiggle off the hook for the loss. The 28-year-old owns a 3.69 ERA and 1.18 WHIP with a 122:46 K:BB over 112.1 innings this year.