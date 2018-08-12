Indians' Trevor Bauer: Leaves with injury but nabs win
Bauer will undergo X-rays on his right ankle after being struck with a line drive during his Saturday start, but Cleveland manager Terry Francona says the pitcher should be OK, Paul Hoynes of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. Bauer (12-6) recorded the win by tossing 6.1 innings of one-run ball, allowing two hits and striking out eight.
Bauer had to exit after being struck, and the club should reveal more news on the injury in the coming days. He had already delivered a helpful fantasy line, but his shareholders will have to wait to see when he'll get the chance to improve on his already illustrious 2.22 ERA.
