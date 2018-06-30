Indians' Trevor Bauer: Loses despite another strong start

Bauer (7-6) got the loss against Oakland on Friday, giving up two earned runs on six hits over 6.2 innings, striking out eight and walking one as the Indians eventually fell 3-1.

Bauer got the loss, but it was still a fifth straight quality start to continue what has been a phenomenal season for the 27-year-old right-hander. Following this outing, Bauer now has a 2.45 ERA and a 1.09 WHIP to go along with 148 strikeouts over 113.2 innings, putting him on pace for what would be a career-best campaign in every one of those categories.