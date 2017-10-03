Indians' Trevor Bauer: Named Game 1 starter
Bauer will start Game 1 of the ALDS against either the Yankees or Twins.
Bauer will get the start after putting together a strong second half, compiling a healthy 3.01 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 83.2 innings since the All-Star break. By giving Bauer the ball in Game 1, the Indians strategically line up their ace, Corey Kluber, to pitch Game 2 -- and a potential Game 5 -- on normal rest.
