Indians' Trevor Bauer: Named Game 1 starter

Bauer will start Game 1 of the ALDS against either the Yankees or Twins.

Bauer will get the start after putting together a strong second half, compiling a healthy 3.01 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 83.2 innings since the All-Star break. By giving Bauer the ball in Game 1, the Indians strategically line up their ace, Corey Kluber, to pitch Game 2 -- and a potential Game 5 -- on normal rest.