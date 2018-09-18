Indians' Trevor Bauer: Nearly ready to return
Bauer (lower leg) felt good after a simulated game Tuesday and is nearly ready to return to game action, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Bauer has been out since mid-August after suffering a lower-leg fracture. He believes he's ready to return now, though it remains to be seen whether or not the team agrees. Cleveland has already clinched a playoff berth, so the team has little to play for over the last two weeks of the season, though Bauer could likely use an outing or two before the playoffs start. When he does return, it could be in a bullpen capacity.
