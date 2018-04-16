Indians' Trevor Bauer: Next start Friday vs. Orioles
Bauer is scheduled to make his next start Friday against the Orioles, Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com reports.
Bauer will take the hill Friday on seven days' rest, a byproduct of postponements Saturday and Sunday and team off days Monday and this coming Thursday. The pair of off days this week will allow the Indians to get by with a four-man rotation until April 24, leaving Josh Tomlin to serve out of the bullpen in the short term.
