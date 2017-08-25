Indians' Trevor Bauer: Notches 13th win Thursday
Bauer (13-8) beat Boston Thursday after allowing four runs on seven hits with three walks and eight strikeouts over 5.1 innings.
Bauer surprisingly got seven runs of support in the first three innings against Boston ace Chris Sale in what ended as a 13-6 victory. The righty took a step back after five consecutive quality starts, but still improved his record since July 21 to 6-0. Bauer's coming alive at the right time for a Cleveland team looking to pull away in the AL Central race, but will have a tough matchup next time out Tuesday at Yankee Stadium.
More News
-
Indians' Trevor Bauer: Blanks Royals over 6.1 frames•
-
Indians' Trevor Bauer: Strikes out 11 in win over Red Sox•
-
Indians' Trevor Bauer: Pitches great in no-decision Wednesday•
-
Indians' Trevor Bauer: Collects 10th victory of season Friday•
-
Indians' Trevor Bauer: Start pushed back due to rainout•
-
Indians' Trevor Bauer: Posts disappointing marks in July•
-
Waivers: Add Weaver, hold Holland
Greg Holland's meltdown continued Wednesday, and Scott White thinks it may be time to protect...
-
Bullpen Report: Relief Angels?
Is Juan Minaya a trustworthy option for the White Sox? Are Mark Melancon and Jeurys Familia...
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...