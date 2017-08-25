Indians' Trevor Bauer: Notches 13th win Thursday

Bauer (13-8) beat Boston Thursday after allowing four runs on seven hits with three walks and eight strikeouts over 5.1 innings.

Bauer surprisingly got seven runs of support in the first three innings against Boston ace Chris Sale in what ended as a 13-6 victory. The righty took a step back after five consecutive quality starts, but still improved his record since July 21 to 6-0. Bauer's coming alive at the right time for a Cleveland team looking to pull away in the AL Central race, but will have a tough matchup next time out Tuesday at Yankee Stadium.