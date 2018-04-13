Indians' Trevor Bauer: Picks up first win of season
Bauer (1-1) allowed two runs on seven hits and two walks over seven innings in Thursday's game against the Tigers. He struck out seven and was credited with the win.
Bauer received six runs of support in the first two innings and went on to log his second-consecutive quality start en route to his first win of the year. The righty has struck out 21 batters in his first 20 innings and his ERA now sits at impressive 2.25 mark. After limiting the Tigers and Royals to a combined three runs in his last two starts, Bauer is set to receive a tougher test when he travels to Minnesota to take on the Twins on Wednesday.
More News
-
Indians' Trevor Bauer: Strikes out seven in loss•
-
Indians' Trevor Bauer: Takes no-decision against Seattle•
-
Indians' Trevor Bauer: Sporting new slider this spring•
-
Indians' Trevor Bauer: Wins arbitration case•
-
Indians' Trevor Bauer: Tabbed for Game 4 start•
-
Indians' Trevor Bauer: Named Game 1 starter•
-
Roto trade values chart
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...
-
Good luck replacing Elvis Andrus
The Elvis Andrus injury exposes just how thin shortstop is, according to Scott White, which...
-
Podcast: Shortstop and closer help
Need an Elvis Andrus replacement or a new closer? We’ll tell you who to add on today’s epi...
-
Waivers: Middleton the guy in LA?
Whether you need a closer or a starter, there are plenty to choose from these days. Chris Towers...
-
Prospects Report: Senzel, Acuna looming
We expect Ronald Acuna to come up this weekend, but will Nick Senzel be joining him in the...
-
Rankings debate: Ohtani up, Happ down
Who is moving up? Who is moving down? Our Fantasy baseball experts debate the biggest risers...