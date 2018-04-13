Indians' Trevor Bauer: Picks up first win of season

Bauer (1-1) allowed two runs on seven hits and two walks over seven innings in Thursday's game against the Tigers. He struck out seven and was credited with the win.

Bauer received six runs of support in the first two innings and went on to log his second-consecutive quality start en route to his first win of the year. The righty has struck out 21 batters in his first 20 innings and his ERA now sits at impressive 2.25 mark. After limiting the Tigers and Royals to a combined three runs in his last two starts, Bauer is set to receive a tougher test when he travels to Minnesota to take on the Twins on Wednesday.