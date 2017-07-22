Indians' Trevor Bauer: Picks up ugly win vs. Blue Jays
Bauer (8-8) tossed five innings, allowing three runs on six hits and four walks while striking out six Blue Jays in Friday's win.
The good news is that Bauer rebounded with a win after suffering one of the worst defeats of his career last time out. The bad news is that his control issues carried over as he issued six-plus walks for the first time since August of 2015. With a 5.58 ERA and 1.49 WHIP through 19 starts, Bauer's fantasy value is limited to AL-only leagues at this point. The right-hander will be happy to take the win, but he'll look for more efficiency next time out versus the Angels on Thursday.
