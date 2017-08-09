Indians' Trevor Bauer: Pitches great in no-decision Wednesday

Bauer pitched seven innings, allowing one run on seven hits and no walks while striking out nine Rockies in a no-decision Wednesday.

Unfortunately for the right-hander, Cody Allen blew just his third save of the season to prevent Bauer from earning his fourth straight victory. On the bright side, Bauer has allowed just one run over seven-plus innings in each of his last three starts to lower his ERA to a season-best 4.79. The 26-year-old will look to keep pitching well when he takes the hill Monday in Boston.