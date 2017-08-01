Indians' Trevor Bauer: Posts disappointing marks in July
Bauer wrapped up a disappointing July with a 2-2 record, 5.30 ERA and 1.82 over four starts.
The 26-year-old struggled with his command last month, posting a season-worst 11.4 percent walk rate over 18.2 innings. Bauer's .312 BAA in July was the worst such mark for any month in his career as a starter, although he was awfully unlucky with an equally historic .429 BABIP. That said, Bauer has shown improvement (via the eye test) in recent weeks, and he's worth rostering in most formats as long as owners selectively choose his matchups.
