Indians' Trevor Bauer: Resumes mound work
Bauer (ankle) threw off a mound Tuesday, Zack Meisel of The Athletic Cleveland reports.
Bauer has been playing long toss and recently resumed some light mound work for the first time since landing on the disabled list earlier in the month with a stress fracture in his right fibula. Assuming he's still on track to return inside his original 4-to-6 week timetable, Bauer should be back with the Indians sometime during the second half of September.
