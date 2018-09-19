Indians' Trevor Bauer: Returning for short start Friday
Bauer (lower leg) will return from the disabled list to make a short start Friday against the Red Sox, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.
Bauer has been out since mid-August with a lower-leg fracture but felt good after a simulated game Tuesday. He'll throw a couple innings Friday, with Shane Bieber pitching the bulk of the game, and will start again Tuesday against the White Sox. If all goes well, he'll be fully built up to be a starter in the playoffs.
More News
-
Indians' Trevor Bauer: Nearly ready to return•
-
Indians' Trevor Bauer: Could pitch out of bullpen in playoffs•
-
Indians' Trevor Bauer: Set to face hitters Tuesday•
-
Indians' Trevor Bauer: Set for mound work Saturday•
-
Indians' Trevor Bauer: Tentatively set for bullpen Wednesday•
-
Indians' Trevor Bauer: Resumes mound work•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Try Sanchez, Bundy?
There may not be a miracle pickup available on the waiver wire this time of year, but that...
-
Top 20 catchers for 2019
Just how far does Gary Sanchez slide after his disastrous 2018? Well, who's moving ahead of...
-
Waivers: Buttrey latest saves source
Adalberto Mondesi basically steals a base every time he plays now, and Ty Buttrey looks like...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
There's plenty of reason to love the Rays in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23), according to Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
There's no shortage of interesting two-start options in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23) — that is, if...
-
Waivers: Who replaces Pedro Strop?
The Cubs are down a closer, but the replacement could be even better, according to Scott White....