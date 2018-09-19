Indians' Trevor Bauer: Returning for short start Friday

Bauer (lower leg) will return from the disabled list to make a short start Friday against the Red Sox, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

Bauer has been out since mid-August with a lower-leg fracture but felt good after a simulated game Tuesday. He'll throw a couple innings Friday, with Shane Bieber pitching the bulk of the game, and will start again Tuesday against the White Sox. If all goes well, he'll be fully built up to be a starter in the playoffs.