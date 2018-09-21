Indians' Trevor Bauer: Returns from DL for Friday's start

Bauer (lower leg) was activated off the 10-day disabled list ahead of Friday's start against the Red Sox.

Bauer is set to throw a couple innings against the AL's top team, with Shane Bieber set to follow. Bauer is also expected to start Tuesday against the White Sox and could return to the rotation for the playoffs if all goes well.

