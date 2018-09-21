Indians' Trevor Bauer: Returns from DL for Friday's start
Bauer (lower leg) was activated off the 10-day disabled list ahead of Friday's start against the Red Sox.
Bauer is set to throw a couple innings against the AL's top team, with Shane Bieber set to follow. Bauer is also expected to start Tuesday against the White Sox and could return to the rotation for the playoffs if all goes well.
More News
-
Indians' Trevor Bauer: Returning for short start Friday•
-
Indians' Trevor Bauer: Nearly ready to return•
-
Indians' Trevor Bauer: Could pitch out of bullpen in playoffs•
-
Indians' Trevor Bauer: Set to face hitters Tuesday•
-
Indians' Trevor Bauer: Set for mound work Saturday•
-
Indians' Trevor Bauer: Tentatively set for bullpen Wednesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...
-
Waivers: Try Sanchez, Bundy?
There may not be a miracle pickup available on the waiver wire this time of year, but that...
-
Top 20 catchers for 2019
Just how far does Gary Sanchez slide after his disastrous 2018? Well, who's moving ahead of...