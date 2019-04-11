Indians' Trevor Bauer: Scuffles in first loss
Bauer (1-1) took the loss against the Tigers on Wednesday as he gave up four runs on 10 hits across 5.2 innings. He had seven strikeouts and walked one.
Bauer had allowed only one hit and one run through his first two starts but ran into trouble early Wednesday as he allowed three hits during the first inning, including a two-run homer from Niko Goodrum. The 28-year-old owns a 2.29 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 24:8 K:BB over 19.2 innings this season, and next lines up to start Monday at Seattle.
