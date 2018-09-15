Indians' Trevor Bauer: Set to face hitters Tuesday

Bauer (lower leg) threw a 40-pitch bullpen session Saturday and will pitch to hitters prior to Cleveland's game against the White Sox on Tuesday, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

In addition to throwing a bullpen on the field Saturday, Bauer continued to play long toss in the outfield, further extending his throwing distance. Manager Terry Francona has yet to set any sort of official target date for Bauer, but the right-hander appears to be making solid progress as he passes the one-month mark of his injury.