Indians' Trevor Bauer: Shaky in seventh win
Bauer (7-6) picked up the win in Tuesday's 9-5 victory over the Royals, coughing up five runs on 11 hits and a walk over six innings while striking out six.
Jorge Soler and Adalberto Mondesi both took Bauer deep as part of the season-high 11 hits he surrendered, but the Cleveland offense was able to bail the right-hander out. He'll carry a 3.74 ERA and 140:48 K:BB through 125 innings into his final start before the All-Star break Sunday in Cincinnati.
