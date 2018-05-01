Indians' Trevor Bauer: Sharp again in no-decision against Rangers
Bauer got a no-decision in Cleveland's 7-5 win over Texas on Monday, giving up two earned runs on four hits over 6.2 innings, striking out 11 and walking three.
It was another strong outing for the right-hander, who logged his first double-digit strikeout effort of the season and now boasts a 2.45 ERA, a 1.09 WHIP and a strong 46:16 K:BB through 40.1 innings. Bauer has yet to post a sub-4.00 ERA over a full season in his career but he looks locked in so far in 2018 and could be headed for a career-best campaign if he continues on this trajectory. He'll look to keep it rolling against a tough Yankees lineup in his next start on Saturday.
