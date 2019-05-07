Indians' Trevor Bauer: Shelled by White Sox
Bauer (4-2) took the loss against the White Sox on Monday, giving up eight runs (seven earned) on 10 hits over five innings, striking out seven and walking one as the Indians lost 9-1.
The right-hander was off to a good start to the season, but he sees his ERA bumped from 2.45 to 3.42 through 52.2 innings as the White Sox trounced him for seven earned runs before he exited after throwing 88 pitches. His 1.16 WHIP and 62:24 K:BB remain solid, so this was likely just an aberration for Bauer. He'll look to get on track in a road matchup against the Athletics on Saturday.
