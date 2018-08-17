Indians' Trevor Bauer: Sidelined at least 4-6 weeks

Manager Terry Francona said Friday that Bauer (lower leg) will miss at least 4-6 weeks before returning to game activity, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

Bauer said that he plans on doing "everything possible" to return this season and that he hopes to be back for the playoffs, though that doesn't inspire much confidence in regards to seeing the right-hander pitch again in the regular season. Francona added that the plan is for Bauer to resume throwing in a standing position in 10 days and then move on to mound work after an additional 10 days, per Jordan Bastian of MLB.com. Even if he's able to return to "game activity" near the early portion of Francona's timetable, that would still require Bauer to maintain his arm strength and complete a couple simulated games or rehab outings before returning to Cleveland's rotation. It also doesn't help that the Indians are essentially locked into a playoff spot, so there's no real incentive for the club to rush him back besides letting him shake off some rust before the postseason begins.