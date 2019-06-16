Indians' Trevor Bauer: Silences Tigers with CG shutout

Bauer (5-6) gave up four hits and struck out eight over nine scoreless innings Sunday while earning the win over Detroit.

Bauer was on top of his game for the series finale, as he stifled Detroit's offensive attack. He needed 117 pitches (80 strikes) to hurl the shutout, inducing 11 groundouts and eight flyouts. Following Sunday's stellar outing, the 28-year-old sports a 3.41 ERA with a 117:45 K:BB through 108.1 frames.