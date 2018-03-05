Indians' Trevor Bauer: Sporting new slider this spring
Bauer tweaked his slider during the offseason in an attempt to mimic the movement of teammate Corey Kluber's slurve and Toronto's Marcus Stroman's curveball, Zack Maisel of The Athletic Cleveland reports.
Notorious for his ever-changing arsenal and exhaustive video study, Bauer entered the winter determined to add a more effective off-speed offering to his repertoire. Bauer, who said he logged around 30 innings between the end of the 2017 season and spring training to test out the new pitch against hitters, believes the slider will result in more lateral breaking and translate to weaker or less contact from opposing hitters. Bauer has found success in his first two spring outings to date, conceding just one run and striking out seven over five innings, but it's difficult to draw any conclusions from that small of a sample. Regardless, it appears likely that the slider will become a larger part of Bauer's pitch mix in 2018 after he leaned on the offering just 0.4 percent and 5.6 percent of the time in 2016 and 2017, respectively.
