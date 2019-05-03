Indians' Trevor Bauer: Start bumped to Monday

Bauer will start Monday against the White Sox instead of starting Sunday versus the Mariners, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

Bauer will end up receiving an extra day of rest as the Indians shuffle their rotation in the wake Corey Kluber landing on the injured list with a fractured forearm. Bauer will look for a rebound performance after allowing four runs to the Marlins on Tuesday, though he still struck out 10 and earned the win.