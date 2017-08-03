Indians' Trevor Bauer: Start pushed back due to rainout

Bauer will pitch Friday against the Yankees after his scheduled start against the Red Sox on Wednesday was postponed, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

The Indians will shift their rotation around a little bit following Wednesday's rainout, and Corey Kluber will slide up to start in place of Danny Salazar on Thursday before Bauer ultimately toes the rubber for his next start. While he's shown improvement lately, his new matchup against the Yankees won't be an easy one.