Indians' Trevor Bauer: Start pushed back due to rainout
Bauer will pitch Friday against the Yankees after his scheduled start against the Red Sox on Wednesday was postponed, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
The Indians will shift their rotation around a little bit following Wednesday's rainout, and Corey Kluber will slide up to start in place of Danny Salazar on Thursday before Bauer ultimately toes the rubber for his next start. While he's shown improvement lately, his new matchup against the Yankees won't be an easy one.
More News
-
Indians' Trevor Bauer: Posts disappointing marks in July•
-
Indians' Trevor Bauer: Finding success with heavy dose of curveballs•
-
Indians' Trevor Bauer: Deals season-high eight frames in win•
-
Indians' Trevor Bauer: Picks up ugly win vs. Blue Jays•
-
Indians' Trevor Bauer: Will pitch Friday•
-
Indians' Trevor Bauer: Can't get out of first inning Sunday•
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...
-
Prospects: Albies, Rosario graduate
Now that Amed Rosario and Ozzie Albies have arrived, who are the top five prospects to stash...
-
Waivers: Don't sleep on Marquez, McHugh
The trade deadline consumed so much bandwidth that you may have missed two of the weekend's...
-
Trade Deadline: Winners & losers
Yu Darvish and Sonny Gray were the biggest names moved at the trade deadline, but they weren't...