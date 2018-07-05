Indians' Trevor Bauer: Stays hot Wednesday with eighth win

Bauer (8-6) allowed two runs on seven hits and a walk with eight strikeouts through 7.2 innings in a win Wednesday over the Royals.

Bauer had his whole arsenal working Wednesday. His knuckle-curve, slider and cutter combined to induce nine swinging strikes and on 53 offerings. He is on absolute fire over his last six outings, all of which have been quality starts. In that span, Bauer has struck out 59 batters in 43.1 innings with a 1.87 ERA and 0.95 WHIP. He'll take a 2.45 ERA into his next start Tuesday against the Reds.