Indians' Trevor Bauer: Stellar season debut

Bauer allowed one run on one hit and one walk across seven innings during Saturday's win over the Twins. He struck out nine but did not factor in the decision.

Bauer's lone hiccup was a triple allowed to Jorge Polanco during the fourth inning, though he did falter a bit during the seventh with a walk and a hit batter (with no run scoring). The 28-year-old looked every bit as good as he did when he posted a 2.21 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 221:57 K:BB in 2018, and next lines up to start Friday against a young Blue Jays team.