Indians' Trevor Bauer: Strikes out 10 in no-decision
Bauer struck out 10 and held the Athletics to two runs (none earned) runs over seven innings in a no-decision on Saturday. He allowed just two hits and three walks as the Indians eventually lost 3-2.
Bauer gave up unearned runs in the first inning on a Matt Chapman single and in the fifth on a Nick Hundley triple combined with a Jake Bauers throwing error. The 28-year-old has compiled a 3.02 ERA and 1.11 WHIP along with a 72:27 K:BB and his next scheduled start is Thursday at home versus the Orioles.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, ranks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 8 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds for Week 8, including some high-upside...
-
Week 8 Preview: Two-start rankings
Week 8 is one where you'll want to be especially active on the waiver wire, according to Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
Some favorable matchups for the Twins and Angels put a few trending players on Scott White's...
-
Week 8 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waiver wire, winners and losers
It's still hard to figure out what to make of Yu Darvish, but Scott White says Fantasy players...