Indians' Trevor Bauer: Strikes out 10 in no-decision

Bauer struck out 10 and held the Athletics to two runs (none earned) runs over seven innings in a no-decision on Saturday. He allowed just two hits and three walks as the Indians eventually lost 3-2.

Bauer gave up unearned runs in the first inning on a Matt Chapman single and in the fifth on a Nick Hundley triple combined with a Jake Bauers throwing error. The 28-year-old has compiled a 3.02 ERA and 1.11 WHIP along with a 72:27 K:BB and his next scheduled start is Thursday at home versus the Orioles.