Indians' Trevor Bauer: Strikes out 10 in no-decision

Bauer gave up two runs over 6.1 innings in a no-decision against Atlanta on Saturday, allowing three hits and two walks while striking out 10.

Bauer shut out the Braves through the first four innings but was nicked for a run on a Tyler Flowers triple in the fifth. The 28-year-old then permitted a one-out walk in the seventh before being removed. Bauer has compiled a sterling 2.20 ERA and 0.98 WHIP this season along with an 42:13 K:BB.