Indians' Trevor Bauer: Strikes out 11 in loss

Bauer (8-7) was handed the loss against the Twins on Saturday after surrendering three runs on six hits over six innings. He struck out 11 and walked three.

Bauer was somewhat fortunate to only give up three runs as all three came via solo homer, including two from Max Kepler. The right-hander has now given up 20 home runs in 138 innings this season. Bauer will carry a 3.65 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 160:54 K:BB into Thursday's start versus the Tigers.