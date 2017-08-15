Indians' Trevor Bauer: Strikes out 11 in Win over Red Sox
Bauer allowed three runs on seven hits and two walks across 6.2 innings in Monday's win over the Red Sox. He struck out 11.
Bauer allowed a trio of solo home runs in this one, but he was able to avoid big innings in part due to his ability to finish off hitters. He worked up to 116 pitches before being lifted with two outs in the seventh but was staked to a large lead as he won his fourth consecutive decision. Bauer has now delivered four consecutive quality starts with an excellent 33:5 K:BB over 28.2 innings in that span. He will have the opportunity to continue his recent success Saturday against the Royals.
