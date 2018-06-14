Indians' Trevor Bauer: Strikes out 12 in loss
Bauer (5-5) got the loss Wednesday, allowing three runs on four hits and two walks while striking out 12 over 7.2 innings against the White Sox.
Bauer deserved a better fate in this one, as he induced 19 swings and misses en route to notching a double-digit number of strikeouts for the fifth time in the last six outings - including at least 11 punchouts in four straight. His 11.6 K/9 far surpasses last year's career-high 10.0 K/9, and he's sporting a tidy 2.69 ERA and 1.12 WHIP to go along with it. He'll look to get back in the win column with a rematch Monday against the White Sox, this time in Cleveland.
