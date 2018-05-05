Indians' Trevor Bauer: Strikes out eight in loss

Bauer fell to 2-3 on the season after giving up four runs (two earned) in six innings Saturday against the Yankees. He struck out eight while walking three and gave up just two hits.

All four of the runs came in the bottom of the fifth. Bauer loaded the bases with one out on a pair of walks and a single before walking in a run. A pair of Francisco Lindor errors on a would-be double-play ball allowed two more runs to score before a sacrifice fly drove in the fourth run. Other than the walks, it was a good outing for Bauer, whose ERA now sits at 2.53 while his K/9 is up to 10.49. His next start will likely come Friday against the Royals.