Indians' Trevor Bauer: Strikes out nine in no-decision

Bauer recorded 7.2 shutout frames with three hits, three walks and nine strikeouts during a no-decision against the Blue Jays on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old deserved the win, but the Indians scored only one run, and closer Brad Hand blew his save opportunity in the ninth. That keeps Bauer 9-7 with a 3.49 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 179 strikeouts in 152.1 innings this season. Bauer is 2-1 in his last four starts, but he's posted a quality start in each outing and registered 39 strikeouts in 27.1 innings. He will pitch next at the Royals on Sunday.