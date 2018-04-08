Indians' Trevor Bauer: Strikes out seven in loss

Bauer struck out seven and allowed one run on three hits and two walks across eight innings in a loss to the Royals on Saturday.

Bauer was the tough-luck loser Saturday, as he held the Royals in check with the only blemish coming on a Lucas Duda solo homer. He showed improved efficiency from his first start of the season, needing only 100 pitches to complete his eight innings of work. Bauer has had encouraging performances in his two starts this season -- he has struck 14 and has allowed only three earned runs in 13 innings -- but has been rewarded with a win yet.