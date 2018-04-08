Indians' Trevor Bauer: Strikes out seven
Bauer allowed one run on three hits and two walks while striking out seven across eight innings but took the loss Saturday against the Royals.
Bauer was a tough-luck loser Saturday, as he held the Royals' lineup in check with the only blemish coming on a Lucas Duda solo home run. He showed improved efficiency from his first start of the season, needing only 100 pitches to complete his eight innings of work. Bauer has had encouraging performances in his two starts this season despite not being rewarded with a win, striking out 14 batters and allowing only three earned runs in 13 innings of work.
