Indians' Trevor Bauer: Strong effort in Friday's no-decision

Bauer struck out six and gave up only one run on five hits and three walks over seven innings Friday, but didn't factor into the decision in a 3-1 loss to the Mariners.

It's the righty's fourth quality start in his last five outings, with the only miss being the loss that ended Cleveland's historic 22-game winning streak. Bauer now has a 3.13 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 86:26 K:BB in 77.2 second-half innings, and he'll get one more chance to improve those numbers Thursday at home against the Twins.