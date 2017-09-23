Play

Indians' Trevor Bauer: Strong effort in Friday's no-decision

Bauer struck out six and gave up only one run on five hits and three walks over seven innings Friday, but didn't factor into the decision in a 3-1 loss to the Mariners.

It's the righty's fourth quality start in his last five outings, with the only miss being the loss that ended Cleveland's historic 22-game winning streak. Bauer now has a 3.13 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 86:26 K:BB in 77.2 second-half innings, and he'll get one more chance to improve those numbers Thursday at home against the Twins.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast