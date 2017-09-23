Indians' Trevor Bauer: Strong effort in Friday's no-decision
Bauer struck out six and gave up only one run on five hits and three walks over seven innings Friday, but didn't factor into the decision in a 3-1 loss to the Mariners.
It's the righty's fourth quality start in his last five outings, with the only miss being the loss that ended Cleveland's historic 22-game winning streak. Bauer now has a 3.13 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 86:26 K:BB in 77.2 second-half innings, and he'll get one more chance to improve those numbers Thursday at home against the Twins.
More News
-
Indians' Trevor Bauer: Halts 22-game streak with Friday's loss•
-
Indians' Trevor Bauer: Leads Tribe to 18th straight win•
-
Indians' Trevor Bauer: Strikes out nine in win over White Sox•
-
Indians' Trevor Bauer: Improves to 7-0 in past nine appearances•
-
Indians' Trevor Bauer: Indians-Yankees rained out Tuesday•
-
Indians' Trevor Bauer: Notches 13th win Thursday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...