Indians' Trevor Bauer: Struggles in no decision
Bauer (2-3) allowed five runs (four earned) on 11 hits over 4.2 innings during Friday's 10-9 loss to Kansas City. He recorded three strikeouts, issued two walks and didn't factor in the decision.
The performance is Bauer's first start of the season where he allowed more than three earned runs or more than seven hits. The 27-year-old has a 3.00 ERA and 1.22 WHIP with 57 strikeouts over 51 innings, and will hope to rebound for his next expected start at Detroit on Wednesday.
