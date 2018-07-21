Indians' Trevor Bauer: Struggles in short outing

Bauer tossed four innings, allowing four runs on nine hits and five walks while fanning seven as he didn't factor into the decision Friday against the Rangers.

Bauer struggled with his command, walking a season-high five batters through just four frames. He failed to record an out in the fifth inning after surrendering an RBI single to Robinson Chirinos. Bauer's most recent performance is certainly an outlier, as he'd strung together eight straight quality starts prior to Friday's outing. The 27-year-old will look to rebound in his next start, likely to come Wednesday against Pittsburgh.