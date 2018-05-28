Indians' Trevor Bauer: Surrenders four Sunday

Bauer gave up four runs on five hits and two walks while striking out 13 over 7.1 innings during Sunday's win over the Astros, although he didn't factor into the decision.

Bauer was chugging right along, allowing two runs through seven innings, until he was removed in the eighth - the Astros went on to score six in the inning, with two runs belonging to Bauer. The 27-year-old is off to a 4-3 start, with a 2.61 ERA and 1.13 WHIP through his first 11 outings. Bauer will look to improve in his next performance, which figures to come Friday against the Twins.