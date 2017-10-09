Indians' Trevor Bauer: Tabbed for Game 4 start
Bauer will start Game 4 of the ALDS against the Yankees on Monday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Bauer will get the chance to close out the Bronx Bombers after they staved off elimination with a 1-0 win in Game 3 on Sunday. The 26-year-old will look to continue his success from Game 1 in Cleveland, when he twirled 6.2 innings of scoreless ball while striking out eight and giving up just two hits. He'll toe the bump opposite the Yankees' Luis Severino.
