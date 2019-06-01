Indians' Trevor Bauer: Tagged with another loss

Bauer (4-5) allowed six runs (two earned) on nine hits and a walk while striking out eight over seven innings in a loss to the White Sox on Friday.

Bauer was tagged for six runs on the night, though only two were earned. He surrendered two runs in the third inning, three in the fourth and another in the fifth in a 6-1 loss. The 28-year-old right-hander hasn't picked up a victory since April 30, and his ERA has jumped from 2.45 to 3.87 since that time (83.2 innings).