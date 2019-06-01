Indians' Trevor Bauer: Tagged with another loss
Bauer (4-5) allowed six runs (two earned) on nine hits and a walk while striking out eight over seven innings in a loss to the White Sox on Friday.
Bauer was tagged for six runs on the night, though only two were earned. He surrendered two runs in the third inning, three in the fourth and another in the fifth in a 6-1 loss. The 28-year-old right-hander hasn't picked up a victory since April 30, and his ERA has jumped from 2.45 to 3.87 since that time (83.2 innings).
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 Preview: Two-start pitchers
While there's no shortage of useful two-start options in Week 11, most of them are owned already....
-
Week 11 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
Derek Dietrich and Howie Kendrick may not get the most consistent at-bats, but Scott White...
-
Week 11 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Drop Perez, Musgrove?
Martin Perez and Joe Musgrove are moving in the wrong way after hot starts. Scott White looks...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Kingery, Smith running hot
The Astros are a good place to look for high-upside possibilities, but there are other waiver...