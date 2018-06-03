Indians' Trevor Bauer: Takes loss despite 11 strikeouts
Bauer (4-4) took the loss Saturday as Cleveland fell 7-1 to the Twins, allowing seven runs (three earned) on six hits and three walks over 5.2 innings while striking out 11.
While it wasn't Bauer's sharpest outing, an error in the sixth inning helped bail out his ERA, and the right-hander struck out double-digit batters for the fourth time in his last seven starts. He'll look to keep the K's flowing in his next start Friday in Detroit.
More News
-
Indians' Trevor Bauer: Surrenders four Sunday•
-
Indians' Trevor Bauer: Throws six scoreless innings•
-
Indians' Trevor Bauer: Tames Tigers on Wednesday•
-
Indians' Trevor Bauer: Struggles in no-decision•
-
Indians' Trevor Bauer: Strikes out eight in loss•
-
Indians' Trevor Bauer: Sharp again in no-decision against Rangers•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Best Week 11 matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Rafael Devers and fade Jurickson Profar in Week 11
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 11
A light schedule puts even more emphasis on matchups, according to Scott White, who offers...
-
Week 11 two-start pitcher rankings
It's a short list of two-start pitchers, but Scott White helps figure out the best for Week...
-
Podcast: The best hitters of May
Jose Ramirez was the King of May, but you might be surprised when you find out the other hitters...
-
Re-drafting the first two rounds
Wonder how the draft would look today? Scott White assesses the changing Fantasy Baseball landscape...
-
Waivers: Add Lyles, Dominguez
Heath Cummings looks at Jordan Lyles' latest outing, a dominant performance from Seranthony...