Indians' Trevor Bauer: Takes loss despite 11 strikeouts

Bauer (4-4) took the loss Saturday as Cleveland fell 7-1 to the Twins, allowing seven runs (three earned) on six hits and three walks over 5.2 innings while striking out 11.

While it wasn't Bauer's sharpest outing, an error in the sixth inning helped bail out his ERA, and the right-hander struck out double-digit batters for the fourth time in his last seven starts. He'll look to keep the K's flowing in his next start Friday in Detroit.