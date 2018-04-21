Indians' Trevor Bauer: Takes loss in solid performance
Bauer (1-2) took the loss against the Orioles on Friday, giving up three earned runs on five hits and three walks over seven innings as Baltimore beat Cleveland 3-1.
Bauer did illustrate some control issues -- three walks and a hit by pitch -- but the Indians lack of offense proved to be the real issue Friday. The 27-year-old has had a great start to the 2018 season, carrying a 2.67 ERA and 1.11 WHIP with 27 strikeouts through his first four starts (27 innings), and figures to next take the mound Wednesday against the Cubs.
