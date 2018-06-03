Indians' Trevor Bauer: Takes loss Saturday despite 11 Ks
Bauer (4-4) took the loss Saturday as Cleveland fell 7-1 to the Twins, allowing seven runs (three earned) on six hits and three walks over 5.2 innings while striking out 11.
While it wasn't his sharpest outing, a Jason Kipnis error in the sixth inning helped bail out Bauer's ERA, and the right-hander struck out double-digit batters for the fourth time in his last seven starts. He'll look to keep the Ks flowing in his next start Friday in Detroit.
More News
-
Indians' Trevor Bauer: Surrenders four Sunday•
-
Indians' Trevor Bauer: Throws six scoreless innings•
-
Indians' Trevor Bauer: Tames Tigers on Wednesday•
-
Indians' Trevor Bauer: Struggles in no-decision•
-
Indians' Trevor Bauer: Strikes out eight in loss•
-
Indians' Trevor Bauer: Sharp again in no-decision against Rangers•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Best Week 11 matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Rafael Devers and fade Jurickson Profar in Week 11
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 11
A light schedule puts even more emphasis on matchups, according to Scott White, who offers...
-
Week 11 two-start pitcher rankings
It's a short list of two-start pitchers, but Scott White helps figure out the best for Week...
-
Podcast: The best hitters of May
Jose Ramirez was the King of May, but you might be surprised when you find out the other hitters...
-
Re-drafting the first two rounds
Wonder how the draft would look today? Scott White assesses the changing Fantasy Baseball landscape...
-
Waivers: Add Lyles, Dominguez
Heath Cummings looks at Jordan Lyles' latest outing, a dominant performance from Seranthony...