Indians' Trevor Bauer: Takes loss Saturday despite 11 Ks

Bauer (4-4) took the loss Saturday as Cleveland fell 7-1 to the Twins, allowing seven runs (three earned) on six hits and three walks over 5.2 innings while striking out 11.

While it wasn't his sharpest outing, a Jason Kipnis error in the sixth inning helped bail out Bauer's ERA, and the right-hander struck out double-digit batters for the fourth time in his last seven starts. He'll look to keep the Ks flowing in his next start Friday in Detroit.