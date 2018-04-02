Indians' Trevor Bauer: Takes no decision against Seattle

Bauer allowed two runs on five hits and three walks with seven strikeouts through five innings but took a no-decision Sunday against the Mariners.

Bauer was nasty at times, but his wildness got to him, as the combination of walks and strikeouts left him at 101 pitches after just five frames. That was a big issue for Bauer in 2017 -- his 4.19 ERA was solid, good for a 109 ERA+. But he averaged just over 5.2 innings a start last season, and if he can't last deep enough into games, that won't be good enough for him to rack up the kind of wins fantasy owners will be hoping for from him.