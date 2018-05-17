Indians' Trevor Bauer: Tames Tigers on Wednesday
Bauer (3-3) picked up the win over the Tigers in dominant fashion Wednesday, scattering four hits over eight scoreless innings while striking out 10.
The right-hander was in control from the jump, as Detroit didn't even produce its first baserunner until the fifth inning and only got one runner into scoring position all day. Bauer threw 70 of 108 pitches for strikes while recording double-digit Ks for the second time in his last four starts, pushing his K:BB on the year up to a stellar 67:21 in 59 innings. He'll take a 2.59 ERA into his next outing Tuesday on the road against the Cubs.
