Indians' Trevor Bauer: Tentatively set for bullpen Wednesday

Bauer (lower leg) is tentatively scheduled to throw a bullpen session Wednesday, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

Bauer has been sidelined since mid-August with a stress fracture in his right fibula. If all goes well during Wednesday's bullpen session, the right-hander will throw another Friday or Saturday before being reevaluated. Bauer is still hoping to return sometime during the second half of September, though an exact date has yet to come into focus.

More News
Our Latest Stories